Despite the rumor mill picking up steam at the end of May, we haven’t heard much recently regarding the Moto G5S Plus. That was until late last night as a new press render was shared on Twitter, along with a few other features.

The last we heard, Motorola was expected to unveil the Moto G5S Plus sometime this week, but that has yet to happen. However, one Twitter user gave us a look at the similar design, along with battery size and pricing.

It seems that the G5S Plus will feature a respectable 3,068mAh battery which is only slightly higher than the battery found in the standard G5 Plus. Unlike its brethren, the G5S Plus will include a dual-rear camera setup, but there’s no mention regarding which sensors are being packed into the device.

Finally, the Moto G5S Plus is said to be priced between Rs 18999 and Rs 19999, which equates to between $295 and $310. Let us know what you think about this device and if you’d be interested in it once it is released.

