Android 8.0 Oreo has always been a longshot for the name of the next major version of Android. But what about Android 8.0: Oatmeal Cookie?

It seems that could be Google’s plan, with references to “oc-dev” being found in the source code and commit logs for Android 8.0. The thinking here, of course, is that “oc” stands for “oatmeal cookie.”

And then there’s the matter of references to “oatmeal cookie” appearing at Google I/O a couple of months back. Before we start

Before we start accepting Oatmeal Cookie as the next snack deity of the Android world, we have to remember that it could be a temporary internal codename, such as when Google easter eggs contained hints of “Key Lime Pie for Android K before we were suddenly blindsided by KitKat. (Which we’re totally not complaining about, by the way.)

So, keep your eyes peeled for Oatmeal Cookie, but don’t think this means we still don’t have a shot at the illustrious Oreo!

[via MYCE]