We’ve been learning more and more about the LG V30 over the last few months, including one report which suggests that LG would launch the device as early as August. A new report from Korea seems to confirm the initial rumors, but instead of showing off the device in a separate event, LG would hold an event the day before IFA 2017 is scheduled to get underway (August 31st).

The report also claims that the V30 will follow a schedule similar to that of its predecessor by launching in South Korea shortly after its reveal, only to be made available globally a month after that. As for pricing, the report suggests a price tag of 800,000 KRW or about $700, but it’s unknown whether we’ll see different pricing for the variant launched here in North America.

Regarding what the LG V30 will feature, we are expecting to see an OLED display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC. We are also likely to see the return of the secondary display found made famous by the V10 and V20, but it’s possible that there’s an all-new design that makes an appearance on the V30.

With other rumors suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also be introduced in August, we could be in store for an extremely busy start of the Fall. Let us know whether you’re interested in picking up the LG V30, or if you’re hoping that the Galaxy Note 8 rocks the world in good ways.

[Android Authority | ETnews]