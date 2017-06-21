Jun 21st, 2017

ASUS is issuing a pretty big update for the ZenFone AR. The biggest change here will be the addition of Android Pay, something the device strangely launched without. That’s fine, though: better late than never. The app will only show up in regions where Android Pay is currently available.

We also get a lot of app shuffling from ASUS. Several apps have been decoupled from the system and added to Google Play for easier updates, while they’re rotating their list of pre-installed apps and games for whatever reason. Here’s the full list of changes on the way.

  • Preload BeautyLive APP.
  • Security patch update to 201705.
  • Add Android Pay app *The app is only available in the countries support Android Pay.
  • Do It Later app and the data stored in the app will be removed after the system upgrade. Please backup your data before upgrading the system.
  • ZenFit app and the related information will be removed after the system upgrade. If you would like to continue use the ZenFit app, you can download it from Google Play Store.
  • Please kindly complete your creation and save your collages to Gallery. The magazines, stickers and other files related with PhotoCollage will be removed after the system upgrade. If you would like to continue use PhotoCollage, you can download it from Google Play Store.
  • Please kindly complete your creation and export your movies to Gallery. The theme packages, music, scripts and other files related with MiniMovie will be removed after the system upgrade. If you would like to continue use MiniMovie, you can download it from Google Play Store.
  • Add the following third-party apps: Towers For Tango, Twilight Pioneers, Marvel Future Fight, Asphalt 8, Remove the following third-party apps: Archer E Bowman, Hunters Gate, Wands

Finally, camera performance has been improved. Pretty important, that, considering this phone is all about imagery in one form or another. ASUS says the update make take up to a week to reach your device, but you can force it by heading to Settings > About > System Updates if you want it ASAP.

[via ASUS]
local_offer    Android Pay   ASUS ZenFone AR   OTA Updates  

stars Further Reading

Galaxy S8 devices receive Bixby improvements

ZenFone AR event happening June 14th

Moto Z Play gets Android 7.1.1 update

The ZenFone AR will launch no later than early July

LG V10 gets Android 7.0 Nougat

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 16, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertThe OnePlus 5 will start at $479
closeReport: The OnePlus 5 will be priced at $479 and will include 6GB RAM

A new report claims that the OnePlus 5 will come in two variants; one with 6GB of RAM and another with 8GB of RAM. Pricing for the device is claimed to start at $479.

3

more_vert7 Things Pixel 2 Needs
close7 Things the Pixel 2 needs to be the best phone ever

The original Pixel was great, but for the Pixel 2 things should only get better. We’re already thinking about some changes we feel could make the sequel a phone that’s simply too good to pass up.

4

more_vertThe Galaxy Note 8 will include the Infinity Display
closeNew front panel leak shows off Infinity Display for the Galaxy Note 8

A new series of leaks show us off the alleged front glass display panel for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. If these are real, then the Note 8 will feature Samsung’s new Infinity Display, similar to those found in the Galaxy S8.

5

more_vertSamsung left millions of customers exposed to hacking
closeSamsung left millions of customers exposed to hacking

A new report says an abandoned app on Samsung’s pre-2014 phones could have left millions exposed to a hacking attempt due to Samsung failing to re-register a domain.

6

more_vert$0.99 Google Play movies
closeDeal: Get a $0.99 movie rental from Google Play until the end of July

As the weekend approaches, Google has a great deal on movies. From now until June 7th (or later if you qualify), you can rent a movie on your Android device for just $0.99

7

more_vertLG G6 Sprint deal
closeDeal: Get the LG G6 for $120 at Best Buy if you’re a new Sprint customer

Best Buy has a killer deal on the LG G6 if you’re a new customer to Sprint. New customers can get the G6 from Best Buy for only $120.

8

more_vertDeal: Nextbit Robin for $117
closeDEAL: It’s hard not to buy the Nextbit Robin at $117

Amazon has the Nextbit Robin as low as $117 in their latest deal. The device usually runs for about $350 over yonder.

9

more_vertHow to use Lite apps
closeHow to save battery and install lightweight versions of apps

A lot of popular apps are notorious battery hogs. The good news is you don’t have to use the full battery-sucking apps. Lite apps are simple, easy on the battery, and in some cases, superior to their full version counterparts.

10

more_vertThe Essential Phone appears in the wild [VIDEO]
closeThe Essential Phone appears in the wild, showing off notifications [VIDEO]

A new video has surfaced which shows off the unreleased Essential Phone being used in the wild. From the video, you can see that the device receives notifications similarly to what is found on Android Nougat.