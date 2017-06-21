ASUS is issuing a pretty big update for the ZenFone AR. The biggest change here will be the addition of Android Pay, something the device strangely launched without. That’s fine, though: better late than never. The app will only show up in regions where Android Pay is currently available.

We also get a lot of app shuffling from ASUS. Several apps have been decoupled from the system and added to Google Play for easier updates, while they’re rotating their list of pre-installed apps and games for whatever reason. Here’s the full list of changes on the way.

Preload BeautyLive APP.

Security patch update to 201705.

Add Android Pay app *The app is only available in the countries support Android Pay.

Do It Later app and the data stored in the app will be removed after the system upgrade. Please backup your data before upgrading the system.

ZenFit app and the related information will be removed after the system upgrade. If you would like to continue use the ZenFit app, you can download it from Google Play Store.

Please kindly complete your creation and save your collages to Gallery. The magazines, stickers and other files related with PhotoCollage will be removed after the system upgrade. If you would like to continue use PhotoCollage, you can download it from Google Play Store.

Please kindly complete your creation and export your movies to Gallery. The theme packages, music, scripts and other files related with MiniMovie will be removed after the system upgrade. If you would like to continue use MiniMovie, you can download it from Google Play Store.

Add the following third-party apps: Towers For Tango, Twilight Pioneers, Marvel Future Fight, Asphalt 8, Remove the following third-party apps: Archer E Bowman, Hunters Gate, Wands

Finally, camera performance has been improved. Pretty important, that, considering this phone is all about imagery in one form or another. ASUS says the update make take up to a week to reach your device, but you can force it by heading to Settings > About > System Updates if you want it ASAP.

[via ASUS]