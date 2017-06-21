Among all of the hubbub surrounding the OnePlus 5 announcement, the folks at Amazon decided it would be a good time to announce a new update coming to its Echo lineup. This update will make use of the led ring found around the top edge of your Echo device and will change colors when you receive a phone call or text message.

🚨New light alert 🚨Coming soon to an Echo near you, yellow light = new message (voice or text) awaits. Green light = incoming call. 💛📩💚📞 pic.twitter.com/jNp96NxqtM — Amazon Echo (@amazonecho) June 19, 2017

When a phone call or text message is coming in, your Echo will flash green, but if someone leaves you a message, your Echo will flash yellow. It’s a little surprising that it took Amazon this long to bring this functionality to the Echo lineup, but at least it’s here now.

