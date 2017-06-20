About a year ago, we wrote about Twitter testing a feature that would enable a dark UI at sunset. Twitter eventually rolled out “Night Mode,” but the sunset feature wasn’t included. Until now. The feature has been in testing since April, but now it’s available for beta users.

Once you install the latest beta, you’ll be kicked to the white UI by default. When you toggle Night Mode on you’ll see a new prompt that asks if you want Night Mode to work automatically. You can enable it or keep Night Mode on at all times. Twitter will need your location to determine sunset and sunrise times.

Personally, I keep Twitter in Night Mode all the time, but if you like the white UI, this is a nice way to still save your eyes at night. Download Twitter Beta 7.2 to try the new Night Mode feature.