Jun 20th, 2017

OnePlus is doing something a little cool for the OnePlus 5 launch. The phone will be available in just a week’s time for anyone willing and able to throw their dollars over to the Shenzhen company, but you can buy it a full week earlier if you know the Early Drop code.

What’s the Early Drop code? We thought you’d never ask: it’s Clearer Photos. Put that in here, and your device ships starting June 21st. This nets you priority shipping too, so you’ll have the device within 1-3 business days.

Don’t forget that Early Drop buyers can get in on a discounted Welcome Bundle that offers 50% off a replacement USB-C cable, a case, a tempered glass screen protector, and a pair of OnePlus Bullets headphones when you buy them all together. They’re also taking up to 20% off other accessories purchased separately.
