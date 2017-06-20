Google has announced that Google for Jobs is now available for job seekers. It’s the company’s new tool for job seekers who are tired of going to dozens of career sites and even individual company websites to try and land a job.

It’s based on Google’s Cloud Jobs API which developers have been working to build into their search platforms for the better part of a year now. Benefits include an AI-driven approach to job search, with the ability for users to submit natural language queries like “jobs near me,” “teaching jobs,” and more to better find jobs that fit their needs and skills.

Filters like industry, skills, and even commute time from your home to the workplace can all be considered. And if you just want an ongoing monitor, you can setup alerts so you’ll know the moment new job lists show up that fit your profile.

Google is working with top job search companies like LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor and Facebook to make sure all their listings are discoverable thorugh Google for Jobs. They even post documentation for any employer who wants to make sure their listed jobs show up without issue.

Google says the tool will be available in English starting today on their desktop web and mobile Search apps.

