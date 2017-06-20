Jun 20th, 2017

A recent report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 would be announced at IFA 2017 in Berlin. However, a new rumor claims Samsung will be throwing a standalone event for the device. IFA is scheduled for September, but Samsung could be shooting to show off the phone a bit earlier.

A South Korean publication is reporting that Samsung will hold an event on August 26th in New York. That would still be about a month later than they unveiled the device last year, but not as late as IFA. Sources claim Samsung moved it up to August to announce the phone before Apple.

The report also confirms that the fingerprint scanner will be on the back again, which is something we’ve been hearing a lot lately. It will also have a 6.3-inch Infinity display, improved S Pan, dual cameras, and Bixby. Are you hyped for the Note 8?

[via SamMobile]
local_offer    Samsung Galaxy Note 8  

