Android web browsers are a dime a dozen. There’s so many, it’s hard to know which one is right for you. Generally speaking, most Android web browsers offer some form of “private” browsing for when you don’t want websites tracking what you do, but sometimes ads pose their own risks.

Today, the folks at Mozilla are here with a new option. It’s called Firefox Focus and it’s centered around privacy and ad blocking. By default, the app automatically blocks online tracking and makes it super easy to delete visited page history and cookies either inside the app, or via a persistent notification that appears whenever you open the browser. The app is so secure it actually blocks screenshots while web browsing (although you can turn this feature off in the settings).

You can either set Focus as your default browser, or just choose it manually whenever you want to browse more privately. It’s an incredibly fast and minimal web browsing experience, one I think a lot of folks will cling to. If you’re looking to try it out for yourself — don’t worry, it’s free — download link has been provided below.