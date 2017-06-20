Jun 20th, 2017

With Google making it easier than ever for OEMs to make Android Wear smartwatches, many fashion companies — who otherwise normally wouldn’t have an inkling of skin in the tech game — are eager to offer these new-aged wearables. Add Emporio Armani to that list.

We don’t know much information about the watch off the bat, however we do know it’s running Android Wear 2.0 and will have customizable wrist bands. It’s likely to be sporting Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform for processing power, which is typically aided by up to 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

Other advertised features Armani touts are touchscreen functionality (oh wow!), customizable watch faces, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, and music control. You know, like pretty much any other Android Wear smartwatch ever.

We don’t have a price for the thing just yet, but Armani does already know that they’ll be looking to sell the thing starting September 24th.

