Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know the OnePlus 5 is being announced tomorrow. You can follow the announcement yourself, if you want.

And now that the day is finally here, some folks just can’t help but to dish out last minute leaks before all their fun is spoiled. Here’s a look at the phone in the flesh, decked out in some of its stylish Style Swap covers.

We can see from the images that we’ll have at least 2 wood style options, as well as one carbon and one regular matte black. There may be more, but we’ll probably have to wait for the full announcement to know what they are.

We already know quite a bit about the phone thanks to various leaks and rumors over the past few months. Get yourself acquainted, but circle back tomorrow for the full official details.

[via Imgur]