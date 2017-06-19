Jun 19th, 2017

LG has announced a new version of the LG G6 with some slightly improved specs. You might expect an upgraded G6 to have the newer Snapdragon 835 processor, but the upgrades are mainly about storage.

The LG G6 Plus has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The RAM boost should help performance, even with the Snapdragon 821. Other than that, this is the same LG G6 we reviewed a couple of months ago. It will be available in gold, blue, and black, and it will come with some fancy B&O Play headphones.

LG also had some news for current G6 owners. An update will be rolling out to all G6 variants with a few major changes. Face Print will allow you to unlock the phone by recognizing your face, similar to Samsung’s Face Unlock. There will also be increased battery lift thanks to a new Low Power Consumption. The update will be available early next month.
