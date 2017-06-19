Last week, we saw the official launch of the HTC U11 in the US and the device is seemingly doing pretty well. In fact, the company revealed that the U11 is outperforming both the HTC 10 and One M9 in sales so far.

If you’ve been on the fence for any reason, you might want to wait just a few more hours. HTC has announced that it will be opening pre-orders for the all-new “Solar Red” HTC U11 tonight at 12:00AM EST, or 9:00 PM PST.

There won’t be any special pricing for the new U11 color option, but you can hit the button below after midnight to reserve one for yourself. If the U11 is too expensive for your taste, then you might be interested in the various “Summer Hot Deals” that HTC is offering. Here is a quick roundup of what’s being offered:

These are some pretty snazzy deals, so if you’re an HTC fan and don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for a new device, now may be your best chance. Let us know if you decide to pick up the new HTC U11 or if you go for one of the older, but still capable, devices. In the meantime, be sure to check out Phandroid’s unboxing and first impressions of the HTC U11.