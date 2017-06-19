It’s been a little over a month since the HTC U11 was launched, but the device was not made available in all markets from the get-go. As of Friday, the HTC U11 has now launched in India, for an interesting price of Rs 51,990.

The reason why this price is so interesting is due to the fact that the HTC U Ultra, which launched earlier this year, was priced at Rs 59,990. It’s a little odd that the company decided to launch a device that we knew wouldn’t be a flagship for a higher price than the actual flagship.

Regardless, everything seems to be nice and peachy for the HTC U11 so far, as we haven’t heard of any catastrophic issues that have been plaguing users. The U11 features a 5.5-inch QHD display while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6GB of RAM.

The key feature of the U11 is its “squeezable display” which allows users to perform various functions by squeezing the sides of the device. From here, you can do things such as the launch the camera app, take a picture, and much more. Additionally, HTC announced it would be bringing Amazon’s Alexa voice services to the device at a later date.

Let us know what you think about the HTC U11 and if you’ve picked one up for yourself.

[GadgetsNow]