Jun 19th, 2017

OnePlus is finally set to take the wraps off of the OnePlus 5 during a live event tomorrow, June 20th. The event will be streamed live on YouTube starting at 12PM EST/9AM PST and OnePlus has announced pop-up launch events for multiple cities across the globe including Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Amsterdam. OnePlus will host a special conference for the OnePlus 5 in India that will be held on June 22nd.

If you’re not in any of these places but still want to catch up on the newest device, the YouTube stream is the best place to do that.

OnePlus Rumor Roundup

The OnePlus 5 is perhaps the industry’s most badly kept secret, as a long string of leaks have revealed most of what we can expect from the device. Rumors have stated it’ll likely feature the Snapdragon 835 processor and a 5.5″ 1080p AMOLED display. Two different variants of the phone are rumored, one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while another variant ramps up the performance with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Other rumors suggest the phone will feature a 3,300mAh battery that features Dash Charge technology to recharge the phone from dead to 92% in only an hour. We’ve also seen some leaked photos claiming to be from the OnePlus 5, including a pretty impressive low-light shot.

Of course, all of this is speculation until OnePlus confirms it tomorrow, but other rumors suggest the 6GB RAM variant will retail for $479, while the 8GB RAM variant could cost as much as $539. We’ll find out tomorrow when the phone is officially unveiled. Are you excited to see what OnePlus has been working on?

