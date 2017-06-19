Jun 19th, 2017

It’s not the newest kid on the block but there’s some nice incentives for anyone who’s been eyeballing the Google Pixel. Google is throwing in a free Google Home — a $129 value — for anyone that purchases the XL through the Google Store. Simply add both to your cart and you’ll see the price of the Google Home subtracted from the total amount.

If the XL isn’t really your thing, Google also has the same deal but for either sized model through Project Fi. It’s not a bad deal and arguably even better than the previous $75 off promo they had not too long ago.

Of course, you’re going to want to protect your new investment and you can score a nice deal on the official silicone case for the phone — rubber on the outside, a nice suede material liner inside — for 50% off on the Google Store.

That brings the normally astronomical price down to a much more reasonable $17.99. There’s a handful of colors and they look pretty great, just be careful putting these inside your brand new jeans if you want them to stay looking new.

