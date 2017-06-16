Best Buy has a killer deal on the LG G6 if you’re a new customer to Sprint. New customers can get the G6 from Best Buy for only $120. Since it’s a monthly payment promotion, you’ll just end up paying $5 per month for the device along with your new wireless plan from Sprint.

The G6 has been one of our favorite devices so far this year. Dual cameras offer multiple shooting angles for those who find themselves needing different perspectives. The Snapdragon 821 is not the Snapdragon 835, but it’s plenty powerful for a 2017 flagship. And that roomy 3,300mAh battery inside is decent. Not a bad price on a great phone.