Jun 16th, 2017

HTC has been struggling in a downward spiral for what feels like years now, despite their assistance in helping Google with the Pixel phone last year. HTC phones just don’t demand the premium attention that they did in the early days of Android, but the HTC U11 and it’s flashy and squeezable back may be a turning point for the company.

HTC president Chang Chia-lin has confirmed that the device is selling better than the HTC 10 and the HTC One M9 in the same time period. The smartphone launched late in May and since then, HTC has found itself in a bit of a kerfluffle with tech enthusiasts after it came to light that HTC would offer their Elevate program members extra swag for combatting some of the negative early press the phone received online.

No matter how you feel about HTC and their astroturfing practices online, it’s always good to hear the company’s latest smartphone seems to be doing well. The company has seen its revenue fall to 11-year lows recently, but speculation is up that the company will rebound thanks to the HTC U11. It didn’t help last year that major carriers like Verizon and AT&T didn’t offer the HTC 10 as part of their holiday discounts, either.

Will the HTC U11 be enough to turn around the ill-fortune of the Taiwanese company? It’s too early to tell at this point, but the HTC U11 seems like a step in the right direction. What do you think?
local_offer    HTC   HTC One M9   HTC U11  

stars Further Reading

HTC U11 bend test

HTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

HTC U11 pre-orders arriving on doorsteps

HTC U11 128GB only coming to 9 countries

HTC accused of astroturfing

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 9, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertTurn old phone into Google Home
closeHow to turn an old phone into a Google Home

You probably already have a device with Google Assistant (or the old Google voice search) built-in. Why not save $130 and make your own Google Home?

3

more_vertThe OnePlus 5 will start at $479
closeReport: The OnePlus 5 will be priced at $479 and will include 6GB RAM

A new report claims that the OnePlus 5 will come in two variants; one with 6GB of RAM and another with 8GB of RAM. Pricing for the device is claimed to start at $479.

4

more_vertGoogle posts support deadline for Pixel, Nexus hardware
closePSA: Google stops guaranteeing support for Pixel and Nexus devices the day they stop receiving updates

Google has updated their support documents to note the time period which Pixel and Nexus owners can expect to receive support for their devices, both online or over the phone.

5

more_vertWhy US Sony phones don't use fingerprint sensors
closeWe might finally know the real reason Sony couldn’t bring fingerprint sensors to the US, and it’s all Apple’s fault

We’ve known that something was keeping Sony from using fingerprint sensors in the US, but now we know. It’s all Apple’s fault. Of course it’s Apple’s fault.

6

more_vertSamsung working on GPU
closeSamsung is rumored to have created its own GPU for phones

Samsung makes a lot of their smartphone components in-house, including the display and processors (in some models). A new rumor suggests they’re working on their own GPUs as well.

7

more_vertHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]
closeHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

The HTC U11 is now officially available for purchase and with that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 just met its biggest competition yet. For more on our first impressions with the device, check out the post.

8

more_vertAndroid Auto experiencing a music bug
closeGoogle Play Music on Android Auto not working? Google knows, and here’s a workaround

Many Android Auto users have been chiming in regarding an issue that throws out an error message anytime they try to play music through Google Play Music, but Google is on the case, and here’s a workaround for you in the meantime.

9

more_vertGear S3 at Verizon
closeSamsung Gear S3 Frontier and Classic are finally available at Verizon

After nearly six months of waiting, the Samsung Gear S3 family is available at Verizon. Both the Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic are on sale for $400 or $350 with a two-year contract.

10

more_vertAndroid Excellence highlights top apps and games
closeHere are the first 32 Android apps and games Google thinks are amazing

Google has announced Android Excellence, the name of their new Google Play category which highlights the top Android apps and games.