HTC has been struggling in a downward spiral for what feels like years now, despite their assistance in helping Google with the Pixel phone last year. HTC phones just don’t demand the premium attention that they did in the early days of Android, but the HTC U11 and it’s flashy and squeezable back may be a turning point for the company.

HTC president Chang Chia-lin has confirmed that the device is selling better than the HTC 10 and the HTC One M9 in the same time period. The smartphone launched late in May and since then, HTC has found itself in a bit of a kerfluffle with tech enthusiasts after it came to light that HTC would offer their Elevate program members extra swag for combatting some of the negative early press the phone received online.

No matter how you feel about HTC and their astroturfing practices online, it’s always good to hear the company’s latest smartphone seems to be doing well. The company has seen its revenue fall to 11-year lows recently, but speculation is up that the company will rebound thanks to the HTC U11. It didn’t help last year that major carriers like Verizon and AT&T didn’t offer the HTC 10 as part of their holiday discounts, either.

Will the HTC U11 be enough to turn around the ill-fortune of the Taiwanese company? It’s too early to tell at this point, but the HTC U11 seems like a step in the right direction. What do you think?