Despite not knowing exactly when the Essential Phone will be released to the public, it seems at least one person has gotten their hands on the device. In a new video shared on YouTube, someone received a Snapchat from a friend stating “This guy has a phone that isn’t out on the market yet”.

At first glance, we were also a bit suspicious, but that was until the video zooms in to show off the top-half of the device. The iconic cutout for the front camera can easily be seen, along with the new display that features an almost bezel-less design.

While it’s rather tough to make it out exactly what is on the individual’s screen, you can see a notification dropping down from the top, similar to how Android Nougat works already. This isn’t all that surprising considering the fact that the Essential Phone will be powered by Nougat, but it’s still interesting to see this device in the wild.

We’ll be waiting (im)patiently until the Essential Phone gets an official launch date, but this is a nice way to keep us salivating for a bit longer. I would like to point out that it’s a bit interesting to see that the person using the Essential Phone isn’t using one of those “hide my phone” cases, and is using it as if it’s nothing crazy. Oh well.

Let us know whether you’re excited to see the Essential Phone launched, or if you’re looking elsewhere for a device (like the OnePlus 5).