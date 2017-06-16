Jun 16th, 2017

Google adds 16 Chromebooks to the list of those which can run Android apps, folks naturally got excited. But the list of those who could actually do it was rather small, with only a handful of select notebooks supported (and only if they opted into the beta channel).

Thankfully, Google is expanding the horizon quite a bit. They’ve added 16 new devices to the list. You’ll still have to enroll in the beta channel for the goods, but it’s better than not having access at all. Here are all the models getting hooked up:

  1. Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731, C731T)
  2. Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-532)
  3. Asus Chromebook C202SA
  4. ASUS Chromebook C300SA/C301SA
  5. CTL NL61 Chromebook
  6. Dell Chromebook 11 (3180)
  7. Dell Chromebook 11 Convertible (3189)
  8. Dell Chromebook 13 (3380)
  9. HP Chromebook 11 G5 EE
  10. HP Chromebook 13 G1
  11. Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook
  12. Lenovo N23 Yoga Chromebook
  13. Lenovo N22 Chromebook
  14. Lenovo N23 Chromebook
  15. Samsung Chromebook 3
  16. Mercer Chromebook NL6D

Those devices join the Acer Chromebook R11, Asus Chromebook Flip, and Google’s own Chromebook Pixel. Many more devices are planned for the future, and hopefully we’ll get those sooner rather than later.
