Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. However, this week we’re sharing 5 unique icon packs. Go forth and download!

1. Anchor

Anchor is radio reinvented for the podcast age. You can make your own radio station or podcast and instantly broadcast your voice over the app. Listeners can add “Applause” while listening and even “call in” with voice messages. Anchor makes it easy to record with multiple people as well. It’s a great way to get and create audio content.

DOWNLOAD: Anchor Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4/5

Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

2. Merge Apps & Tabs

Remember when you could put your Chrome tabs in the Recent apps screen? Google removed the feature a while ago, but this app brings it back. Any new tab you open becomes an independent card in your recent apps overview. You can easily switch between your browser tabs from anywhere in your phone using the nav bar button.

DOWNLOAD: Merge Apps & Tabs Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.9/5

Installs: 100 – 500

3. Notify me

Notify me is an app that lets you create custom notes and to-do lists in the notification bar for quick or scheduled reminders. It can be used to remind you of dates, tasks, or other things you need to be reminded of. You have numerous possibilities to individualize the notification with icons and sounds.

DOWNLOAD: Notify me Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.8/5

Installs: 500 – 1,000

4. Cup Cup

Cup Cup is all about judging how much liquid it will take to fill a glass. Your job is to put liquid in one glass and then pour it into a second glass. The size and shape of the second glass is always changing. You have to put just the right amount of liquid in the first glass so it doesn’t overflow when poured. It’s trickier than it sounds.

DOWNLOAD: Cup Cup Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.1/5

Installs: 5,000,000 – 10,000,000

5. Faraway

Faraway makes you feel like Indiana Jones solving puzzles in a hidden temple. Observe the environment, collect items, manipulate devices and solve perplexing puzzles to escape temple labyrinths. Your journey will take you from deserts and oasis to old crumbling ruins of a mysterious civilization.

DOWNLOAD: Faraway Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

