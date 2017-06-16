Jun 16th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. However, this week we’re sharing 5 unique icon packs. Go forth and download!

1. Anchor

Anchor is radio reinvented for the podcast age. You can make your own radio station or podcast and instantly broadcast your voice over the app. Listeners can add “Applause” while listening and even “call in” with voice messages. Anchor makes it easy to record with multiple people as well. It’s a great way to get and create audio content.

DOWNLOAD: Anchor

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4/5
  • Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

2. Merge Apps & Tabs

Remember when you could put your Chrome tabs in the Recent apps screen? Google removed the feature a while ago, but this app brings it back. Any new tab you open becomes an independent card in your recent apps overview. You can easily switch between your browser tabs from anywhere in your phone using the nav bar button.

DOWNLOAD: Merge Apps & Tabs

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.9/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

3. Notify me

Notify me is an app that lets you create custom notes and to-do lists in the notification bar for quick or scheduled reminders. It can be used to remind you of dates, tasks, or other things you need to be reminded of. You have numerous possibilities to individualize the notification with icons and sounds.

DOWNLOAD: Notify me

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.8/5
  • Installs: 500 – 1,000

4. Cup Cup

Cup Cup is all about judging how much liquid it will take to fill a glass. Your job is to put liquid in one glass and then pour it into a second glass. The size and shape of the second glass is always changing. You have to put just the right amount of liquid in the first glass so it doesn’t overflow when poured. It’s trickier than it sounds.

DOWNLOAD: Cup Cup

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.1/5
  • Installs: 5,000,000 – 10,000,000

5. Faraway

Faraway makes you feel like Indiana Jones solving puzzles in a hidden temple. Observe the environment, collect items, manipulate devices and solve perplexing puzzles to escape temple labyrinths. Your journey will take you from deserts and oasis to old crumbling ruins of a mysterious civilization.

DOWNLOAD: Faraway

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!
local_offer    Download This  

stars Further Reading

Top 5 Apps of the Week

Top 5 Apps of the Week

Top 5 Apps & Games - May 26

Top 5 Apps of the Week

Top 5 Apps & Games - May 12

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertThe OnePlus 5 will start at $479
closeReport: The OnePlus 5 will be priced at $479 and will include 6GB RAM

A new report claims that the OnePlus 5 will come in two variants; one with 6GB of RAM and another with 8GB of RAM. Pricing for the device is claimed to start at $479.

2

more_vertTurn old phone into Google Home
closeHow to turn an old phone into a Google Home

You probably already have a device with Google Assistant (or the old Google voice search) built-in. Why not save $130 and make your own Google Home?

3

more_vertWhy US Sony phones don't use fingerprint sensors
closeWe might finally know the real reason Sony couldn’t bring fingerprint sensors to the US, and it’s all Apple’s fault

We’ve known that something was keeping Sony from using fingerprint sensors in the US, but now we know. It’s all Apple’s fault. Of course it’s Apple’s fault.

4

more_vertHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]
closeHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

The HTC U11 is now officially available for purchase and with that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 just met its biggest competition yet. For more on our first impressions with the device, check out the post.

5

more_vertSamsung left millions of customers exposed to hacking
closeSamsung left millions of customers exposed to hacking

A new report says an abandoned app on Samsung’s pre-2014 phones could have left millions exposed to a hacking attempt due to Samsung failing to re-register a domain.

6

more_vertAndroid Auto experiencing a music bug
closeGoogle Play Music on Android Auto not working? Google knows, and here’s a workaround

Many Android Auto users have been chiming in regarding an issue that throws out an error message anytime they try to play music through Google Play Music, but Google is on the case, and here’s a workaround for you in the meantime.

7

more_vertAndroid Excellence highlights top apps and games
closeHere are the first 32 Android apps and games Google thinks are amazing

Google has announced Android Excellence, the name of their new Google Play category which highlights the top Android apps and games.

8

more_vertDeal: Nextbit Robin for $117
closeDEAL: It’s hard not to buy the Nextbit Robin at $117

Amazon has the Nextbit Robin as low as $117 in their latest deal. The device usually runs for about $350 over yonder.

9

more_vertPixel Launcher crosses 1 million downloads
closeIs it possible that Google “only” sold 1 million Pixel devices?

The Pixel Launcher has officially crossed 1 million downloads, leading to speculation that Google has only sold 1 million Pixel devices due to the limited download constraints for the launcher.

10

more_vertSwitch to Sprint from Verizon and get free service
closeSprint is offering a year of unlimited service for free if you switch from Verizon

Sprint has announced a new promotion which will give those who switch from Verizon one year of unlimited data, talk, and text for free.