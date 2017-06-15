While there’s still a lot to be known about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the rumor mill is spinning with early leaks and rumors for us to consider. The latest comes from the phone’s supposed appearance in the HTML5Test database, a benchmarking site strictly to test HTML5 performance.

The listing doesn’t give us much to go on, but it does show the device was running Android 7.1.1 Nougat at the time the test was executed.

Normally, we’d say “no sweat, it’s still really early and Samsung could switch to Android O at some point before launch,” but Samsung has typically used the same Android version on the Note lineup that launched with that year’s Galaxy S bunch. If history holds, then it’s worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus launched with Nougat.

We also have to point out that while Android O is pretty much finalized at this point, the code still isn’t 100% final, and it may not hit Samsung’s engineers in time for a supposed faster-than-normal launch schedule.

Like we said before, though: things could change, history could be rewritten, and cows could spray Cheetos out of their udders. That’d be quite the sight. But we just aren’t counting on it.