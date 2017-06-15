Jun 15th, 2017

Epic Games knows a thing or two about delivering amazing gaming experiences. They’re the masterminds behind hits like Gears of War and Unreal Tournament as well as the Unreal Engine, which powers some of the most visually stunning titles around. So, when the company launches a new title, it’s worth paying attention to.

Now, NVIDIA SHIELD owners can stream Epic’s latest title, Paragon, with a GeForce NOW membership at no additional cost. GeForce NOW allows you to play graphics intensive PC games from the cloud for just $7.99 a month. And the first month is completely free to try out.

Paragon Of Virtue

If you’re not familiar with the Paragon, here’s a quick primer: it combines the best elements of the third-person action genre and the insanely popular multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA, genre. The benefits are clear at a glance: Paragon features the beautiful visuals and expansive viewpoint of third-person action games like Epic’s own Gears of War. It then adds in addictive teamwork and strategy based gameplay that helped make games like League of Legends, Dota 2, and Heroes of the Storm so huge.

Gamers who stream Paragon through GeForce NOW will enter a vibrant, colorful world full of rich detail and life. You start by selecting a character and specialty role: for instance, you can choose to be a melee tank who gets in the enemy’s grill or a support who provides lifesaving heals and buffs to your allies. As the match starts, you’ll fight off waves of enemy drones, duke it out against opposing heroes, and level up your character’s abilities. Your main goal is to take down the opposition’s Core, a heavily fortified structure whose destruction ends the match. Work with your teammates and your enemies doesn’t stand a chance. Fail, and you’ll be the one staring defeat in the face.

Epitome Of Excellence

There’s so much more to Paragon that GeForce NOW members will want to discover for themselves, of course. The hero roster is expansive and offers some compelling characters who each come with a unique skill set. Epic is constantly adding new combatants to the list, which should help keep the game feeling fresh and unique for a long time. There is also a deep card system that is almost a game in and of itself.

Whether you love action games that require quick movement and fast reflexes or a strategic title that challenges you to outwit and outlast your opponents, Paragon has you covered.

How to get it!

Stream Paragon now on NVIDIA SHIELD via GeForce NOW.
