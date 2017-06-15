While we have learned a boatload of information about the OnePlus 5 from its manufacturer, there are still a few important tidbits that have yet to be revealed. However, according to a source close to Tecnoblog claims to have the full spec sheet for the device, confirming much of the speculation.

Starting off, it seems that the OP5 will include a 5.5-inch 1080p display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835. Where the fun begins is that according to this leak, there will be two different variants; one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and the other with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is a move that wouldn’t be all that surprising, but we would venture to guess that it would be impossible to get the 8GB variant.

Moving on, the leak claims that the OP5 will feature a 3,300mAh battery, which is just a bit smaller than the battery found in the OnePlus 3T . However, it seems that OnePlus has does some upgraded to its Dash Charge technology as it will charge the OP5 from 0% to 92% in only an hour.

OnePlus has been making sure everyone knows how much work has been put into the OP5’s camera, and this latest leak suggests that we’ll see a 20MP sensor with an f/2.6 aperture and a 16MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. Hopefully, this camera setup stands up to its competition as we’ve seen more and more devices launched with dual-camera setups.

Finally, the biggest piece of information shared regarding the OnePlus 5 was its pricing. Tecnoblog claims that the base model 6GB/64GB model is due to be priced at $479, however, there’s no information regarding the 8GB/128GB model.

Let us know if you’ll be interested in picking one up for yourself once OnePlus unveils its latest device on June 20th.

