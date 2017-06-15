Jun 15th, 2017

While we have learned a boatload of information about the OnePlus 5 from its manufacturer, there are still a few important tidbits that have yet to be revealed. However, according to a source close to Tecnoblog claims to have the full spec sheet for the device, confirming much of the speculation.

Starting off, it seems that the OP5 will include a 5.5-inch 1080p display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835. Where the fun begins is that according to this leak, there will be two different variants; one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and the other with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is a move that wouldn’t be all that surprising, but we would venture to guess that it would be impossible to get the 8GB variant.

Moving on, the leak claims that the OP5 will feature a 3,300mAh battery, which is just a bit smaller than the battery found in the OnePlus 3T. However, it seems that OnePlus has does some upgraded to its Dash Charge technology as it will charge the OP5 from 0% to 92% in only an hour.

OnePlus has been making sure everyone knows how much work has been put into the OP5’s camera, and this latest leak suggests that we’ll see a 20MP sensor with an f/2.6 aperture and a 16MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. Hopefully, this camera setup stands up to its competition as we’ve seen more and more devices launched with dual-camera setups.

Finally, the biggest piece of information shared regarding the OnePlus 5 was its pricing. Tecnoblog claims that the base model 6GB/64GB model is due to be priced at $479, however, there’s no information regarding the 8GB/128GB model.

Let us know if you’ll be interested in picking one up for yourself once OnePlus unveils its latest device on June 20th.

[TechnoBuffalo | TecnoBlog]
local_offer    OnePlus   OnePlus 5  

stars Further Reading

New render confirms Alert Slider on the OnePlus 5

OnePlus CEO states the OnePlus 5 will be easy to obtain

OnePlus rolls out another incremental OTA for the OP3

New OP5 render includes 3.5mm headphone jack

OnePlus 5 already has 60,000 pre-registrations

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 9, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertTurn old phone into Google Home
closeHow to turn an old phone into a Google Home

You probably already have a device with Google Assistant (or the old Google voice search) built-in. Why not save $130 and make your own Google Home?

3

more_vertGoogle posts support deadline for Pixel, Nexus hardware
closePSA: Google stops guaranteeing support for Pixel and Nexus devices the day they stop receiving updates

Google has updated their support documents to note the time period which Pixel and Nexus owners can expect to receive support for their devices, both online or over the phone.

4

more_vertWhy US Sony phones don't use fingerprint sensors
closeWe might finally know the real reason Sony couldn’t bring fingerprint sensors to the US, and it’s all Apple’s fault

We’ve known that something was keeping Sony from using fingerprint sensors in the US, but now we know. It’s all Apple’s fault. Of course it’s Apple’s fault.

5

more_vertSamsung working on GPU
closeSamsung is rumored to have created its own GPU for phones

Samsung makes a lot of their smartphone components in-house, including the display and processors (in some models). A new rumor suggests they’re working on their own GPUs as well.

6

more_vertHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]
closeHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

The HTC U11 is now officially available for purchase and with that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 just met its biggest competition yet. For more on our first impressions with the device, check out the post.

7

more_vertAndroid Auto experiencing a music bug
closeGoogle Play Music on Android Auto not working? Google knows, and here’s a workaround

Many Android Auto users have been chiming in regarding an issue that throws out an error message anytime they try to play music through Google Play Music, but Google is on the case, and here’s a workaround for you in the meantime.

8

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 may be first Snapdragon 836-powered smartphone
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 836

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first phone to arrive powered by the Snapdragon 836 processor.

9

more_vertGear S3 at Verizon
closeSamsung Gear S3 Frontier and Classic are finally available at Verizon

After nearly six months of waiting, the Samsung Gear S3 family is available at Verizon. Both the Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic are on sale for $400 or $350 with a two-year contract.

10

more_vertAndroid Excellence highlights top apps and games
closeHere are the first 32 Android apps and games Google thinks are amazing

Google has announced Android Excellence, the name of their new Google Play category which highlights the top Android apps and games.