The LG G6 has only been on the market for a couple of months, but LG already changed a few things with its latest flagship. However, the changes won’t be stopping there, if a new report out of Korea is to be believed.

The report claims that LG will be speeding up its release schedule for its next set of smartphones, including the LG V30 and LG G7. Traditionally, we have seen the LG V(X) lineup of devices launched in the Fall, but this report claims that the LG V30 will be hitting the market as early as August.

The V30 is also expected to feature the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 836, which will likely provide similar improvements to the Snapdragon 835, as the SD 821 did late last year for the SD 820. There’s also a chance that the V30 will be the first time we see an OLED display in a flagship LG device, as the company has doubled down on moving away from LCD displays.

As for the LG G7, this device is likely to see a release earlier than expected, as the report claims we could see it as early as January 2018. This would be a few months ahead of the competition, and would give LG a big leg up on the likes of the Galaxy S9 and HTC’s 2018 flagship. The report also claims that the G7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845, although it may run into issues with supply constraints due to Samsung.

[The Investor]