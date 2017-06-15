As the weekend approaches, Google has a great deal on movies. From now until June 7th (or later if you qualify), you can rent a movie on your Android device for just $0.99. This deal applies to around 100 titles, including Logan, LEGO Batman, Get Out, and many more.

To get the deal, simply tap on the card in the Movies section of the Play Store. Some people have reported seeing $1.49 instead of $0.99. Also, if you have a Chromecast, you can get the deal until July 31st. Head on over to the Play Store page to see all the movies available in this promotion. Beat the heat (or rain) and watch some great movies this weekend.