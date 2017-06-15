Google Drive is already one of the leading cloud storage and backup services, but soon it will be even more powerful. Later this month, Google Drive will get a new backup feature. Instead of just backing up one folder, Drive will be able to do full PC backups.

The feature will be available on June 28th as a new app called Backup and Sync. This app will replace Google Drive for Mac/PC and the Google Photos desktop uploader. We don’t know yet how much you will be able to backup or how it will sync between devices. One thing is for sure, your storage is going to fill up pretty quickly.

[via Google]