It looks like Samsung is working with carriers to push out some new Bixby changes to the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, as three different carriers are receiving updates with such improvements. Those carriers are AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

This isn’t the Bixby Voice update we’re patiently waiting for, but the update should make it easier to access Bixby Vision and its Reminder feature with an option that puts icons at the top right of the Bixby interface.

Furthermore, Samsung will now tie all of your Bixby experiences to a single Samsung account, which is nice for the future when you may have multiple Bixby devices in your possession. You’ll need to accept a new terms of use agreement as a result.

Other carrier-specific changes are packed into this update, too:

Verizon: Android Pay support added, improved Visual Voicemail audio, fixes for unintended Bluetooth disconnections for Gear S3 users, fixes issue that caused Samsung Notes to crash, and improved WiFi calling.

Android Pay support added, improved Visual Voicemail audio, fixes for unintended Bluetooth disconnections for Gear S3 users, fixes issue that caused Samsung Notes to crash, and improved WiFi calling. T-Mobile: Android Pay support added.

Android Pay support added. AT&T: Fixes for issues with SD card sync and file transfers, enhancements to messaging, and May security updates.

To check for these updates, hit the Settings menu on your phone and find the Software Updates section. Make sure you’re on WiFi and a decently charged battery for the most reliable upgrade environment.