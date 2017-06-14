Smart speakers are all the rage these days (and you can make one with an old phone). Manufacturers have been using Qualcomm chips in these devices, but now Qualcomm has introduced a chip specifically for “smart audio” products.

The new chip includes support for microphones, speakers, and voice recognition, three things that make up every smart home speaker. It also includes specific support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This will make it easier for OEMs to build products with those voice assistants.

Qualcomm didn’t just make the chip for smart devices. It’s also a great chip for pure audio products. They showed off new DDFA audio amplifier tech and an audio development kit. All of this will make it easier for OEMs to create Bluetooth speakers and headphones.

