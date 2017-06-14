The OnePlus 5 is nearing its official launch, but whenever OnePlus releases a new device, there are always supply constraints. The company attempted to prevent these issues with its invite system in the past but has abandoned that plan after seeing even more problems created.

Last night, OnePlus CEO Lui Zuotu took to Weibo to reassure everyone that the OnePlus 5 will be easy to get your hands on. In order to explain his point, Zuotu shared a picture of a winding road and suggested that this may be a good idea as to how difficult it will be to get the device.

While Zuoto suggested that it will be easier to get the OnePlus 5, he leaves room for some doubt while also suggesting that we will be seeing a steeper price tag for the device. This isn’t all that surprising considering the fact that the device will feature the Snapdragon 835 SoC and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with the new dual-camera system.

Some are even suggesting that the inclusion of the Snapdragon 835 will lead to delays as Qualcomm looks to rebound from the ridiculous amount of processors Samsung snagged for its 2017 flagships. Regardless, time will tell how OnePlus will combat possible supply constraints once the OnePlus 5 is unveiled on June 20th.

[GizmoChina]