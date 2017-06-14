When OnePlus began sending out the press invitations for its OnePlus 5 unveiling, the company revealed the top half of what the rear of the device would look like. However, there are still a few questions about what the other half will hold, in addition to the charging port and speakers.

A new render shows us what could be shown off on June 20th, while showing off the said speaker grille, charging port, microphone, and most importantly – 3.5mm headphone jack. There was much concern whether OnePlus would be looking to scrap the headphone jack – a move seen by a few other OEMs in the market in recent months.

This new render also shows off that the rear camera won’t be housed in a “bump” as we have seen from previous OnePlus devices. Instead, it will be flush with the rest of the device, with the flash placed to the right and the OnePlus logo stamped in the middle.

With June 20th rapidly approaching, we are getting more and more excited to see what’s in store for the company, and hoping that the OnePlus 5 blows the socks off of the competition. Other specs from the OP5 include the Snapdragon 835 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, a dual-camera setup, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Let us know what you think about this render and if you’re getting more excited for the launch of the OnePlus 5.

