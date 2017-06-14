The leaks just keep on coming for the OnePlus 5, and the latest seemingly confirms the return of a popular hardware feature. The folks at Android Central have obtained a new render which shows off not only the sleek curves, but also shows off the alert slider on the side of the OnePlus 5.

With all the various leaks and renders that have been appearing, there has been one question – whether the slider would make a return. It seems that is the case, and that the slider will feature some ridges in order to help users to easily switch between sound profiles on the go.

The render also shows off the sleek, rounded edges of the device, only making our mouths water even more. There’s not much else to go off of in this render, but it’s just another example of how the OnePlus 5 will be one of the most highly sought-after devices of 2017.

[Android Central]