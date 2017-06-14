Over the last few weeks, Motorola has introduced a few of its latest devices, including the Moto Z2 Play and the Moto E4 lineup. However, the fun hasn’t stopped yet as the company has started sending out press invitations for another announcement on June 27th.

While we aren’t exactly sure which device will be put on display, we can assume that it will be part of the Moto Z2 family based on the image shared above. The woman in the picture is holding a device which features a dual-camera setup, placed in the newly-iconic camera bump found on the rear of the device.

Could this be our first look at the Moto Z2 or Z2 Force? Probably not, but hey, it’s fun to speculate and wonder. If Motorola is, in fact, planning to unveil its 2017 flagship, then it would be about a month early before the anniversary of the original Moto Z launch.

There are plans for a new Moto X device to make its return to the market, so this could also be an invitation for that device to be shared. While much of this is just speculation, let us know what you think Motorola will be showing off on June 27th.

