Jun 14th, 2017

Over the last few weeks, Motorola has introduced a few of its latest devices, including the Moto Z2 Play and the Moto E4 lineup. However, the fun hasn’t stopped yet as the company has started sending out press invitations for another announcement on June 27th.

While we aren’t exactly sure which device will be put on display, we can assume that it will be part of the Moto Z2 family based on the image shared above. The woman in the picture is holding a device which features a dual-camera setup, placed in the newly-iconic camera bump found on the rear of the device.

Could this be our first look at the Moto Z2 or Z2 Force? Probably not, but hey, it’s fun to speculate and wonder. If Motorola is, in fact, planning to unveil its 2017 flagship, then it would be about a month early before the anniversary of the original Moto Z launch.

There are plans for a new Moto X device to make its return to the market, so this could also be an invitation for that device to be shared. While much of this is just speculation, let us know what you think Motorola will be showing off on June 27th.

[MobileXpose]
local_offer    Lenovo   Motorola  

stars Further Reading

An unknown Lenovo device passes through Geekbench

DEAL: Save $200 on the Moto Z

Moto E4 and E4 Plus announced

Moto schedules June 21st event

Moto Z Play gets Android 7.1.1 update

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 9, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertGoogle posts support deadline for Pixel, Nexus hardware
closePSA: Google stops guaranteeing support for Pixel and Nexus devices the day they stop receiving updates

Google has updated their support documents to note the time period which Pixel and Nexus owners can expect to receive support for their devices, both online or over the phone.

3

more_vertTurn old phone into Google Home
closeHow to turn an old phone into a Google Home

You probably already have a device with Google Assistant (or the old Google voice search) built-in. Why not save $130 and make your own Google Home?

4

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 fingerprint scanner may go on back again
closeSamsung could be rushing the Galaxy Note 8, and the fingerprint sensor may go on the back again

Our hope was that tech for putting a fingerprint scanner under the display would be ready in time for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but new reports suggest Samsung won’t have it ready.

5

more_vertSamsung working on GPU
closeSamsung is rumored to have created its own GPU for phones

Samsung makes a lot of their smartphone components in-house, including the display and processors (in some models). A new rumor suggests they’re working on their own GPUs as well.

6

more_vertHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]
closeHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

The HTC U11 is now officially available for purchase and with that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 just met its biggest competition yet. For more on our first impressions with the device, check out the post.

7

more_vertWhy US Sony phones don't use fingerprint sensors
closeWe might finally know the real reason Sony couldn’t bring fingerprint sensors to the US, and it’s all Apple’s fault

We’ve known that something was keeping Sony from using fingerprint sensors in the US, but now we know. It’s all Apple’s fault. Of course it’s Apple’s fault.

8

more_vertHow the iPhone 8 will be Samsung Galaxy-like
closeThe new iPhone 8 will have some Samsung in it

When you look at Apple’s new iPhone 8 you’ll see Samsung’s Galaxy staring you right in the face.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 may be first Snapdragon 836-powered smartphone
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 836

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first phone to arrive powered by the Snapdragon 836 processor.

10

more_vertAndroid Auto experiencing a music bug
closeGoogle Play Music on Android Auto not working? Google knows, and here’s a workaround

Many Android Auto users have been chiming in regarding an issue that throws out an error message anytime they try to play music through Google Play Music, but Google is on the case, and here’s a workaround for you in the meantime.