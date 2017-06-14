Jun 14th, 2017

With all the news about flagship devices coming and going, there are still other devices being regularly made available that aren’t making headlines. These devices are largely released in the budget to mid-range markets but are still viable for those who don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on smartphones.

Motorola has recently launched the Moto E4 and E4 Plus, but it seems that LG is nearing the launch of a new budget device with the LG X Charge. This was discovered after an FCC filing was published which shares some information about the device.

The X Charge will feature a display which includes a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, while the device itself will measure in at 68.04mm x 120.96mm. Based on these dimensions, we can expect to see a screen size around 5.5-inches. This may be a bit smaller than you’re used to, but you have to keep in mind that this is a budget-friendly device that will likely be priced at no more than $100.

Other pieces of information revealed in the FCC filing include the return of a 3.5mm headphone jack, which has been a sore point for many folks. Finally, the listing shares that the device is rated for 18 days of standby time, and 10 days of talk time.

Of course, the LG X Charge won’t be your replacement for a flagship device, but it definitely could turn out to be the perfect device for the little one in your house. Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the X Charge at this time, but will be sure to keep everyone updated as more information becomes available.
local_offer    LG   LG X Power  

