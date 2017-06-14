Instagram’s Archive feature is now rolling out to everyone, the company has announced.

Archive was originally in a small testing phase, but Instagram now feels it’s ready for the masses. The feature allows you to move posts from your public timeline into a private area.

The situations where you may want to remove a post from public eye but keep them for your own viewing pleasures may be few and far between for some of you, but it’s nice to have a safety net if you ever decide you want to bring it back to your profile.

Anyway, you should be able to find the new feature in your Instagram so long as it’s updated to the latest version. You’re looking for version 10.21.