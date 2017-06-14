Jun 14th, 2017

Over the years, one of the most requested features by Nova Launcher users was the ability to access Google Now from the home screen. Of course, there are various gestures that you can use to access this page, but users have wanted to be able to simple swipe to the the right, as is possible through the Pixel Launcher and Google Now Launcher.

There were various workarounds, which mostly included users tinkering with files they weren’t familiar with, or needing a device that needed to be rooted. Thankfully, there is now a workaround which makes it possible to naturally access Google Now while using Nova Launcher.

Image courtesy of Android Police

After years of asking, it seems that the wait is finally over. TeslaCoil, the company behind Nova Launcher, has released a new app called “Nova Google Companion” which bypasses Google from blocking this from being possible. Thankfully, the process of getting this set up and working properly is extremely easy and only requires a few steps.

There are some pre-requisites that are required before you are able do this on your device of choice. First, you’ll need to opt into the Nova Launcher beta program, which you can do so through the link here. Once complete, you’ll need to wait until the latest version is available to download. After it has downloaded, you’ll need to hit the button below and download the Nova Google Companion application from APKMirror.

Since this Google Companion app is not available through the Play Store, you’ll need to ensure that your device is capable of installing APK files from Unknown Sources. Here’s how you can make sure everything’s up to snuff:

  1. Navigate to Settings
  2. Select Security
  3. Toggle ‘Unknown Sources’

Once that’s done, you’ll be golden and can install all the necessary files.

If you’re worried about this not being compatible with your specific device, then don’t fear. This new Google Now feature works with any device running at least Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, while also working on Android Nougat devices.

It is important to note that this is the first build for this application, so there may be some bugs and quirks that you experience while using your device. So we recommend just being patient and waiting for a new release in the future as TeslaCoil works through the bugs.

If you run into any issues with this workaround, give us a heads up in the comments below and we’ll do our best to assist.

Download Nova Google Companion
[Android Police]
local_offer    Google Now   Nova Launcher  

stars Further Reading

Nova Launcher 5.2 update

How to get Android O's notification badges now

Google tests trending news

Best Android Launchers

Pixel's Google Assistant gets screenshot button

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 9, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertGoogle posts support deadline for Pixel, Nexus hardware
closePSA: Google stops guaranteeing support for Pixel and Nexus devices the day they stop receiving updates

Google has updated their support documents to note the time period which Pixel and Nexus owners can expect to receive support for their devices, both online or over the phone.

3

more_vertTurn old phone into Google Home
closeHow to turn an old phone into a Google Home

You probably already have a device with Google Assistant (or the old Google voice search) built-in. Why not save $130 and make your own Google Home?

4

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 fingerprint scanner may go on back again
closeSamsung could be rushing the Galaxy Note 8, and the fingerprint sensor may go on the back again

Our hope was that tech for putting a fingerprint scanner under the display would be ready in time for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but new reports suggest Samsung won’t have it ready.

5

more_vertSamsung working on GPU
closeSamsung is rumored to have created its own GPU for phones

Samsung makes a lot of their smartphone components in-house, including the display and processors (in some models). A new rumor suggests they’re working on their own GPUs as well.

6

more_vertHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]
closeHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

The HTC U11 is now officially available for purchase and with that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 just met its biggest competition yet. For more on our first impressions with the device, check out the post.

7

more_vertWhy US Sony phones don't use fingerprint sensors
closeWe might finally know the real reason Sony couldn’t bring fingerprint sensors to the US, and it’s all Apple’s fault

We’ve known that something was keeping Sony from using fingerprint sensors in the US, but now we know. It’s all Apple’s fault. Of course it’s Apple’s fault.

8

more_vertHow the iPhone 8 will be Samsung Galaxy-like
closeThe new iPhone 8 will have some Samsung in it

When you look at Apple’s new iPhone 8 you’ll see Samsung’s Galaxy staring you right in the face.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 may be first Snapdragon 836-powered smartphone
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 836

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first phone to arrive powered by the Snapdragon 836 processor.

10

more_vertAndroid Auto experiencing a music bug
closeGoogle Play Music on Android Auto not working? Google knows, and here’s a workaround

Many Android Auto users have been chiming in regarding an issue that throws out an error message anytime they try to play music through Google Play Music, but Google is on the case, and here’s a workaround for you in the meantime.