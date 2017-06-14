Over the years, one of the most requested features by Nova Launcher users was the ability to access Google Now from the home screen. Of course, there are various gestures that you can use to access this page, but users have wanted to be able to simple swipe to the the right, as is possible through the Pixel Launcher and Google Now Launcher.

There were various workarounds, which mostly included users tinkering with files they weren’t familiar with, or needing a device that needed to be rooted. Thankfully, there is now a workaround which makes it possible to naturally access Google Now while using Nova Launcher.

Image courtesy of Android Police

After years of asking, it seems that the wait is finally over. TeslaCoil, the company behind Nova Launcher, has released a new app called “Nova Google Companion” which bypasses Google from blocking this from being possible. Thankfully, the process of getting this set up and working properly is extremely easy and only requires a few steps.

There are some pre-requisites that are required before you are able do this on your device of choice. First, you’ll need to opt into the Nova Launcher beta program, which you can do so through the link here. Once complete, you’ll need to wait until the latest version is available to download. After it has downloaded, you’ll need to hit the button below and download the Nova Google Companion application from APKMirror.

Since this Google Companion app is not available through the Play Store, you’ll need to ensure that your device is capable of installing APK files from Unknown Sources. Here’s how you can make sure everything’s up to snuff:

Navigate to Settings Select Security Toggle ‘Unknown Sources’

Once that’s done, you’ll be golden and can install all the necessary files.

If you’re worried about this not being compatible with your specific device, then don’t fear. This new Google Now feature works with any device running at least Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, while also working on Android Nougat devices.

It is important to note that this is the first build for this application, so there may be some bugs and quirks that you experience while using your device. So we recommend just being patient and waiting for a new release in the future as TeslaCoil works through the bugs.

If you run into any issues with this workaround, give us a heads up in the comments below and we’ll do our best to assist.