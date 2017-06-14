The Samsung Galaxy S8 has been on the scene for quite some time now. It’s been 2 months since launch, which should be long enough for most folks to determine whether it was the dream phone they’d thought it was when they first bought it on impulse.

Now that the dust has settled, what are you feeling about your purchase? Is it everything you ever wanted? Have you found some things you didn’t like? Could the camera be better? Is the curved display something you have come to enjoy or something you’re just settling to tolerate?

For what it’s worth, Consumer Ratings has reportedly awarded the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus their highest rating for any smartphone ever, with both phones pulling out a score of 82. They found that the phone was exceptional in almost all of the important categories, including top notch cameras, displays, and battery life. For reference, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge comes in third with 77, while LG’s G6 comes in fourth.

We came to a similar conclusion in our Samsung Galaxy S8 review, noting that the device is a jack of all trades, but may not be the master of any single one. That’s OK, because that means it’s a well-rounded smartphone, and its pros far outweigh the cons.

Anyway, back to our question: are you satisfied with your Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know straight ahead.