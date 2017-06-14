With Father’s Day rapidly approaching, there are tons of different sales and deals taking place leading up to the big day. Jaybird is jumping on the sale train as we are now seeing both the Jaybird X3 and Freedom F5 Sport earbuds being discounted.

Available from either Best Buy or Amazon, both headphones are priced at just $99, bringing a discount of either $30 for the Jaybird X3’s or $50 for the Freedom F5’s. For headphones that are so popular and highly touted, this is a great price for either option.

If you’re on the fence about whether you should pick up the Jaybird X3’s for your Dad (or yourself), be sure to check out our full review here. Let us know which option you decide to pick up and why you picked one over the other.