Jun 13th, 2017

When Sony announced the Xperia Z and X lineups with their fingerprint sensors implanted in the power button, our first thought was “what in the actual hell, that is so weird.” And we’re still not sure to this day that the power button is the best location.

And we may never know, because back when it came time to bring those devices to the US, Sony had decided to exclude them. We didn’t know why, exactly, with Sony only giving the usual bullish PR response about design decisions and other such nonsense.

But now we know. It could all be Apple’s fault. Of course it’s Apple’s fault.

You see, the company just happened to get a random patent awarded to them in 2015 (published only recently) for the use of a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. Mind you, they haven’t used that implementation in any of their products, and the home button setup is still their preferred route. But they’ll be damned if someone tries something even just a little bit different!

Personally speaking, I don’t care too much if pressure from Apple was the ultimate deciding factor in Sony’s decision not to bring a fingerprint sensor to the US. Apple’s gonna Apple.

I’d be more upset about that Sony didn’t bother trying to include a fingerprint sensor in some other form, though I can’t really blame them as it likely wouldn’t worth the trouble of changes to R&D and manufacturing processes all for one market. There may also be another unspecified limit as Sony has previously stated they made some sort of deal — maybe with Apple — that may keep them from using fingerprint sensors in the US at all.

The question now: would Sony have ever even put a fingerprint sensor inside the power button if they knew Apple would disallow it in the US? Maybe. Maybe not.

The US has never been a super important market for Sony, but we imagine if they have any dreams of relevance in one of the biggest smartphone markets on the planet, they’ll want to offer the same level of function and form that their competitors do. Let’s see what happens with their next evolution of smartphones.
local_offer    Sony   Sony Xperia X   Sony Xperia X Performance   Sony Xperia Z5  

stars Further Reading

Sony announces PlayLink app for mobile

Pre-order the Sony Xperia XZ Premium today

Sony Xperia XZ Premium coming to the US on June 19

Here's a look at the red Xperia XZ Premium

Sony discontinues its 'Premium Standard' lineup

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 9, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertGoogle posts support deadline for Pixel, Nexus hardware
closePSA: Google stops guaranteeing support for Pixel and Nexus devices the day they stop receiving updates

Google has updated their support documents to note the time period which Pixel and Nexus owners can expect to receive support for their devices, both online or over the phone.

3

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 fingerprint scanner may go on back again
closeSamsung could be rushing the Galaxy Note 8, and the fingerprint sensor may go on the back again

Our hope was that tech for putting a fingerprint scanner under the display would be ready in time for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but new reports suggest Samsung won’t have it ready.

4

more_vertSamsung working on GPU
closeSamsung is rumored to have created its own GPU for phones

Samsung makes a lot of their smartphone components in-house, including the display and processors (in some models). A new rumor suggests they’re working on their own GPUs as well.

5

more_vertHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]
closeHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

The HTC U11 is now officially available for purchase and with that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 just met its biggest competition yet. For more on our first impressions with the device, check out the post.

6

more_vertHow the iPhone 8 will be Samsung Galaxy-like
closeThe new iPhone 8 will have some Samsung in it

When you look at Apple’s new iPhone 8 you’ll see Samsung’s Galaxy staring you right in the face.

7

more_vertTurn old phone into Google Home
closeHow to turn an old phone into a Google Home

You probably already have a device with Google Assistant (or the old Google voice search) built-in. Why not save $130 and make your own Google Home?

8

more_vertWhy US Sony phones don't use fingerprint sensors
closeWe might finally know the real reason Sony couldn’t bring fingerprint sensors to the US, and it’s all Apple’s fault

We’ve known that something was keeping Sony from using fingerprint sensors in the US, but now we know. It’s all Apple’s fault. Of course it’s Apple’s fault.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 may be first Snapdragon 836-powered smartphone
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 836

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first phone to arrive powered by the Snapdragon 836 processor.

10

more_vertGear S3 at Verizon
closeSamsung Gear S3 Frontier and Classic are finally available at Verizon

After nearly six months of waiting, the Samsung Gear S3 family is available at Verizon. Both the Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic are on sale for $400 or $350 with a two-year contract.