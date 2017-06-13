The tit-for-tat between US carriers continues to amuse us on an almost daily basis. Each carrier continues to take shots at one another, with T-Mobile being the most vocal, by far. However, we’ll occasionally hear Sprint take a shot at Verizon and the 4th largest carrier has announced a new program which aims to do just that.

Starting today and lasting until June 30th, Sprint has announced a new program which offers a year of unlimited data, talk, and text for free. Sprint is claiming that you’ll be able to keep your phone AND phone number, meaning that you will be forced to port the number from Verizon and into Sprint.

From there, you can order a SIM card from Sprint and it will be overnighted to you, allowing for you to quickly activate your new line(s) of service. Naturally, the device that was being used on Verizon must be owned by you and you can’t owe any more to Verizon for it. But if you’re worried about which devices are compatible, here’s a list provided by Sprint:

If you plan to only temporarily use your current device before upgrading to another one, you’ll have to wait until October 1st before you’ll be able to lease a new device through Sprint. From there, you still won’t pay anything for monthly services but will be required to make the monthly lease payments for the device.

All-in-all, if you’re looking to save more than just a few bucks and are looking to remove yourself from Verizon, this seems to be a great deal. I mean, even if you don’t opt into Sprint’s AutoPay services, you’ll only be required to pay $5 per month, per line.

Once the free year of service has passed, you’ll be forced to pay the following:

Line 1: $60/mo.

Line 2: $40/mo.

Lines 3-5: $30/mo/line

Pricing shown with AutoPay. Add $5/mo./line without AutoPay

Despite Sprint’s shortcomings in terms of network reliability and speed, this really seems like a great deal, especially if you already own your phone and don’t plan on switching anytime soon. Let us know what you think about this new promotion and if you’ll be interested in joining.

[Sprint]