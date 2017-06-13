Jun 13th, 2017

If you aren’t the biggest gamer, then you may not have known that the yearly E3 gaming conference is currently taking place. Usually, we don’t see much when it comes to mobile games, but Ubisoft decided to change things up a bit by announcing South Park: Phone Destroyer.

This new mobile game will be launching later this year and is another card collection game, where you want to strategize to create the best team. From there, there will be PvP battles for you to hone your skills and continue to improve your squad and move up the ranks.

However, there is some great news when it comes to this upcoming South Park game – there is no paywall. This means that despite Ubisoft including in-app purchases, you won’t be forced to spend your hard-earned cash to take advantage of all that the game has to offer. Of course, you’ll have to put in more time if you are working towards a specific card or perk, but we’ll take that over missing out on things just because you don’t want to spend money.

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty excited to see this arrive onto the Play Store and iOS App Store later this year.
local_offer    south park: phone destroyer  Ubisoft  

stars Further Reading

Rayman Classic arrives for Android

videocam Top Trending Videoslaunch

1 play_circle_outline

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 9, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2 play_circle_outline

more_vertHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]
closeHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

The HTC U11 is now officially available for purchase and with that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 just met its biggest competition yet. For more on our first impressions with the device, check out the post.

3 play_circle_outline

more_vertHow to use Screen Pinning
closeHow to use screen pinning to keep nosy people out of your phone [VIDEO]

“Screen pinning” has been around since Android 5.0 Lollipop. It allows you to “pin” any app to the screen. When an app is pinned, the user can only use that app.

4 play_circle_outline

more_vertNew Google Home ad published
closeThe newest Google Home commercial will annoy the crap out of you

Let’s just say that memories of adolescent conversations between teenage school girls will probably make you regret ever pressing play.

5 play_circle_outline

more_vertHTC U11 bend test
closeThe HTC U11 doesn’t perform well in a durability test [VIDEO]

Durability is a big issue as phones continue to get thinner and lighter. The HTC U11 is the latest device to be tested by infamous YouTuber JerryRigEverything.