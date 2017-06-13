While we continue to hold our breath for the OnePlus 5, there are a couple of devices slated to launch in the 2nd half of 2017 which have our attention. Aside from the obvious choice of the Pixel 2 lineup, the Galaxy Note 8 is also being closely looked at after last year’s Note 7 debacle.

Samsung has seemingly rebounded quite nicely with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, but the real test comes this fall. Considering the fact that the Note 7 was unveiled in August last year at its own event in New York, Samsung may be going back to its roots a bit with its next flagship.

A new report from SamMobile claims that Samsung will be taking the stage at IFA 2017 to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 and any new goodies slated to launch alongside it. IFA 2017 is slated to take place in September, which is about a month later than the Note 7 was launched, and may give the company more time to put some final touches on the device.

However, another recent rumor claims that Samsung is already running out of time on integrating a embedded fingerprint sensor and may end up reverting to the rear-placement found on the Galaxy S8 lineup. Other rumors for the Galaxy Note 8 include a similar design to that found on the S8, while also being one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 836 SoC, the successor to the SD835 found in many flagships for the first half of 2017.

We are also expecting to see Samsung pack either 6GB or 8GB of RAM into the Note 8, while also featuring a “textured Bixby button”. This button will be textured to help users differentiate it with the volume down button to avoid accidental presses.

Let us know if you’re getting excited for the Galaxy Note 8 and if you think Samsung will truly be able to rebound with this device.

[SamMobile]