Jun 13th, 2017

Recently, we have some controversy surrounding the type of storage used by the likes of Huawei on the P10 and Samsung with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. These companies were claiming to use the latest UFS 2.1 storage capabilities, but in reality were using cheaper alternatives. However, OnePlus may be getting in on the fun after its CEO claimed UFS storage is a “selling point”.

To put things in perspective, UFS storage provides faster read and write times on your device, therefore speeding up your applications and storage transfers. (Learn more on UFS here) eMMC was the previous memory standard and has been largely replaced by UFS on newer devices.

With the OnePlus 5 rumored to feature 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM to go along with the Snapdragon 835, it would make sense for OnePlus to go all out with this device. We are just one week away from the launch of the OnePlus 5, where we’ll learn more about all of this as the company unveils its 2017 flagship killer.

So let us know whether you think UFS 2.0/2.1 memory standards are actually a selling point, or if you think that it doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. If you want to see what we’re expecting out of the latest device from OnePlus, check out our thoughts here.

[GizmoChina]
local_offer    OnePlus   OnePlus 5   UFS  

stars Further Reading

OnePlus 5 monochromatic camera sample arrives

OnePlus 5 teasers begin

OnePlus 5 camera shot teased by CEO

OnePlus 5 dual cameras accidentally revealed

OnePlus 5 render leaks

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertTop 5 Apps of the Week
closeTop 5 Android Apps of the Week (June 9, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2

more_vertGoogle posts support deadline for Pixel, Nexus hardware
closePSA: Google stops guaranteeing support for Pixel and Nexus devices the day they stop receiving updates

Google has updated their support documents to note the time period which Pixel and Nexus owners can expect to receive support for their devices, both online or over the phone.

3

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 fingerprint scanner may go on back again
closeSamsung could be rushing the Galaxy Note 8, and the fingerprint sensor may go on the back again

Our hope was that tech for putting a fingerprint scanner under the display would be ready in time for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but new reports suggest Samsung won’t have it ready.

4

more_vertSamsung working on GPU
closeSamsung is rumored to have created its own GPU for phones

Samsung makes a lot of their smartphone components in-house, including the display and processors (in some models). A new rumor suggests they’re working on their own GPUs as well.

5

more_vertHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]
closeHTC U11 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

The HTC U11 is now officially available for purchase and with that, the Samsung Galaxy S8 just met its biggest competition yet. For more on our first impressions with the device, check out the post.

6

more_vertHow the iPhone 8 will be Samsung Galaxy-like
closeThe new iPhone 8 will have some Samsung in it

When you look at Apple’s new iPhone 8 you’ll see Samsung’s Galaxy staring you right in the face.

7

more_vertTurn old phone into Google Home
closeHow to turn an old phone into a Google Home

You probably already have a device with Google Assistant (or the old Google voice search) built-in. Why not save $130 and make your own Google Home?

8

more_vertWhy US Sony phones don't use fingerprint sensors
closeWe might finally know the real reason Sony couldn’t bring fingerprint sensors to the US, and it’s all Apple’s fault

We’ve known that something was keeping Sony from using fingerprint sensors in the US, but now we know. It’s all Apple’s fault. Of course it’s Apple’s fault.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 may be first Snapdragon 836-powered smartphone
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 836

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first phone to arrive powered by the Snapdragon 836 processor.

10

more_vertGear S3 at Verizon
closeSamsung Gear S3 Frontier and Classic are finally available at Verizon

After nearly six months of waiting, the Samsung Gear S3 family is available at Verizon. Both the Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic are on sale for $400 or $350 with a two-year contract.