Recently, we have some controversy surrounding the type of storage used by the likes of Huawei on the P10 and Samsung with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. These companies were claiming to use the latest UFS 2.1 storage capabilities, but in reality were using cheaper alternatives. However, OnePlus may be getting in on the fun after its CEO claimed UFS storage is a “selling point”.

To put things in perspective, UFS storage provides faster read and write times on your device, therefore speeding up your applications and storage transfers. (Learn more on UFS here) eMMC was the previous memory standard and has been largely replaced by UFS on newer devices.

With the OnePlus 5 rumored to feature 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM to go along with the Snapdragon 835, it would make sense for OnePlus to go all out with this device. We are just one week away from the launch of the OnePlus 5, where we’ll learn more about all of this as the company unveils its 2017 flagship killer.

So let us know whether you think UFS 2.0/2.1 memory standards are actually a selling point, or if you think that it doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. If you want to see what we’re expecting out of the latest device from OnePlus, check out our thoughts here.

[GizmoChina]