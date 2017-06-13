Jun 13th, 2017

LeEco has been dealing with its own struggles recently, as the company has all but abandoned its attempted entrance into the US market. This was evident after LeEco laid off 85% off its US workforce just last month. However, the company is gearing up to launch its latest phone, and now we have a look at the LeEco Le Max3 thanks to a series of leaked images.

The images show off a very similar design to what was found in the LeEco Le Max2, along with its almost bezel-less design, and capacitive navigation buttons. The images also give us a look at some of the specs that will be making their way to to the Le Max3, as it will include 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. It also seems that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 instead of the SD835, which isn’t all that surprising considering the success of the LG G6.

What is curious about this device is the inclusion of Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, especially considering that Android Nougat has been out for some time. Plus, we’re just a few months from the official launch of Android O and that would put LeEco even further behind the 8-ball.

Other rumors suggest that LeEco is planning to bring its own personal AI assistant to the Le Max3, but there’s no mention regarding specifics of this feature. One thing is for sure, LeEco isn’t following in the footsteps of Samsung and will not be including a dedicated hardware button for this assistant.

Let us know whether a new LeEco device would pique your interest, or if you’re just going to mark this up as another failed venture.

[SlashLeaks]
