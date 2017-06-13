We knew this was coming, and now Google is putting things into motion. They have announced Android Excellence, the name of their new Google Play category which highlights the top Android apps and games.

The team curates a specific list of apps and games which conform to best practices, are well optimized, have great and unique layouts, and more. Some of the apps and games you’ll know, while others may be new to you.

This is a great incentive by Google for developers to create the best apps they can in every way imaginable. It’s not just enough to have a good idea — you have to execute on that idea, and execute exceptionally well.

Google took 16 apps and 16 games to highlight, and this list will be refreshed as time goes on as the company has stated they’ll be changing it every quarter. Have a look ahead.

You’ll be able to see all this under a new category on the Google Play Store on your phone, or on the web right here.

[via Google]