We knew this was coming, and now Google is putting things into motion. They have announced Android Excellence, the name of their new Google Play category which highlights the top Android apps and games.
The team curates a specific list of apps and games which conform to best practices, are well optimized, have great and unique layouts, and more. Some of the apps and games you’ll know, while others may be new to you.
This is a great incentive by Google for developers to create the best apps they can in every way imaginable. It’s not just enough to have a good idea — you have to execute on that idea, and execute exceptionally well.
Google took 16 apps and 16 games to highlight, and this list will be refreshed as time goes on as the company has stated they’ll be changing it every quarter. Have a look ahead.
- AliExpress by Alibaba Mobile
- B&H Photo Video by B&H Photo Video
- Citymapper by Citymapper Limited
- Drivvo by Drivvo
- drupe by drupe
- Evernote by Evernote Corporation
- HotelTonight by HotelTonight
- Kitchen Stories by Kitchen Stories
- Komoot by komoot GmbH
- Lifesum by Lifesum
- Memrise by Memrise
- Pocket by Read It Later
- Runtastic Running & Fitness by Runtastic
- Skyscanner by Skyscanner Ltd
- Sleep as Android by Urbandroid Team
- Vivino by Vivino
- After the End Forsaken Destiny by NEXON M Inc.
- CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars by ZeptoLab
- Golf Clash by Playdemic
- Hitman GO Square Enix Ltd
- Horizon Chase by Aquiris Game Studio S.A
- Kill Shot Bravo by Hothead Games
- Lineage Red Knights by NCSOFT Corporation
- Nonstop Knight by flaregames
- PAC-MAN 256 – Endless Maze by Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
- Pictionary™ by Etermax
- Reigns by DevolverDigital
- Riptide GP: Renegade by Vector Unit
- Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes by Electronic Arts
- Titan Brawl by Omnidrone
- Toca Blocks by Toca Boca
- Transformers: Forged to Fight by Kabam
You’ll be able to see all this under a new category on the Google Play Store on your phone, or on the web right here.
