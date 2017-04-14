Apr 14th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Decision Crafting

Have you ever had to decide between a number of difficult choices? Decision Crafting is an app that makes it easier to collect information and make better choices. Name your options, rate them on a scale of 1 to 10, and indicate how important each one is to you. The app will show you the best choice.

DOWNLOAD: Decision Crafting

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

2. InstaSwipe

Instagram recently rolled out a feature that allows users to upload multiple photos to a single post as a gallery. InstaSwipe allows you to seamlessly crop panorama photos so you can swipe through them in the gallery. This way is much better than posting the full panorama to a single image.

DOWNLOAD: InstaSwipe

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.8/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. Notely

Taking notes can be a very important task. Notely makes it easy to write or record audio and video notes. Take down simple notes and tag them for easily finding later. The app is well designed and very easy to use. If you want a simple yet powerful note taking app, check out Notely.

DOWNLOAD: Notely

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

4. The Wiki Game

We’ve all visited Wikipedia and ended up clicking more pages than we intended. Hours later you’re reading about something completely random, but learning nonetheless. The Wiki Game turns this activity into a game. The idea is to see how many Wiki pages it takes to get from one topic to the other.

DOWNLOAD: The Wiki Game

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.3/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

5. Papery Planes

Papery Planes is a simple “endless flyer” game. You pilot a paper airplane through rocky tunnels and obstacles. Collect coins along the way to upgrade your paper airplane. The low poly design and minimalist UI looks great. It’s easy to play and kill a few minutes.

DOWNLOAD: Papery Planes

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

