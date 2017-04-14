Apr 14th, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are pretty jarring departures from Samsung’s design language of the past two years, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a Galaxy S8 that looks to offer more bulk than style.

SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is indeed in the works. It’s sporting the codename Cruiser, has a model number SM-G892A, and as you’d expect it will be exclusive to AT&T as almost all the others were.

There are no current details about which features it might gain or lose. One interesting thing to think about will be its display. In prior launches, Samsung had both flat and Edge models on the market, so it didn’t seem weird to have a bulky Galaxy Active with a flat display.

But Samsung is pushing the Infinity Display with these new launches. The characteristics of an Infinity Display include a dual curve and a cheeky 18.5:9 aspect ratio with rounded corners. We’re not sure if that same display can be used in the Galaxy S8 Active while still living up to its reputation of being the “tank” of the Galaxy family. We shouldn’t have too long to hear more about it as the handset is expected to launch this June.
