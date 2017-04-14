Apr 14th, 2017

We’re still wondering what, exactly, to expect from Nokia’s first proper flagship. We may have gotten a taste of how it’ll shake out design wise, though, thanks to a leak from NokiaPowerUser.

The leak shows sketches of both the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9. There isn’t much to fawn over — after all, these are just white lines for now — but it shows the devices will look to offer the same striking designs that most other flagships of the past year are aiming for.

For the Nokia 8, that means near-zero bezel on the sides, with room for a fingerprint sensor beneath the display. The rear of that phone seems to be sporting dual-rear cameras, a flash, and another hole for something… kinky? Maybe not so kinky. It could be an infrared laser or a laser for autofocus purposes. It’s tough to say at this point. The 2 smaller holes would most likely be noise cancellation microphones.

The Nokia 9 has a more interesting design, but not so familiar if you’ve seen the latest wares from GL and Samsung. Its display has that distinctive 18:9 ratio with rounded corners, and the bezels are also as tiny as can be. The fingerprint sensor appears to be on the rear for this one, along with another set of dual-rear camera sensors, the flash, and that mystery hole again.

Of course, it’s worth taking this with a grain of salt, as not even the outlet which originally reported the sketches are 100% faithful in their authenticity. Still, if Nokia can get even a little close to these designs then we’d say they have nothing to worry about in terms of appealing to the market. Now we just need timely launches to happen at some point later this year.
