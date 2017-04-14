HTC’s latest Spring promo figures to save you a ton of money on a new HTC U Ultra . The company is offering up a $150 promo code for #TEAMHTC users to use toward the device.

#TEAMHTC is their promotional membership program which offers perks like early access to special sales events like Black Friday, the ability to earn points toward HTC swag, and now, massive discounts on new smartphones.

As for the HTC U Ultra, it hasn’t shaped up to be the most compelling device on offer today, but it does well enough for itself:

5.7-inch Super LCD5 Display

2-inch secondary Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Processor

4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB Expandable Storage

16MP Front Camera

12MP HTC Ultrapixel 2 Rear Camera

3,000mAh Battery

At launch, we took issue with the fact that HTC was letting this go for an enormous $749 price tag. That price tag remains the same today, so a $150 discount should bring it more in line with reality and could be what HTC needs to get a quick boost in sales before they drop their real flagship for 2017 at some point in the near future. Check your email for the promo code if you’re part of #TEAMHTC.

[via Reddit]